Malkangiri: Turmeric cultivation has helped strengthen the economic standard and lifestyle of tribals residing in Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri district, claimed District Collector Manish Agarwal during his visit to the area.

The District Collector accompanied by Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Dnyandeo Khilari paid a visit to Swabhiman Anchal to oversee various ongoing developmental projects.

The officers have realised that turmeric cultivation, indeed, has given the tribals a new identity.

According to sources, Swabhiman Anchal could become the second-largest producer of turmeric in the state, after Kandhamal, if the government provides adequate support to the tribals.

Moreover, as the natural surroundings and climate of the area are conducive for turmeric farming, the product is of superior quality.

Agarwal said the district administration will open a special market to showcase Malkangiri turmeric in the international market and give a boost to the financial condition of the local farmers to sell their products at appropriate forum.

However, turmeric farmers complain that they are not getting a fair price for their produce. It is learnt, they sell turmeric just for Rs 40-50 per kilogram, whereas the market price is about Rs 100 per kg.

Earlier, traders from Andhra Pradesh forced the farmers to sell turmeric for Rs 30-35 per kg. But, with the district administration deciding to provide support to the farmers, they may get proper price for their product by selling turmeric through Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation (TDCC).

According to Superintendent of Police Khilari, the tribals of the area were going to other states as bonded labourers to earn their livelihood some years ago. After taking up turmeric cultivation, they have adopted farming as their chief avocation.

With right marketing facilities, turmeric farming will help the tribals in the agency areas including Paparmetal, Dhuliput, Ralegad, Jantri and Pansput.

The Collector said turmeric cultivated here is of superior quality and necessary know-how about the farming will be provided to the farmers in the coming days. It has also been decided by the administration to set up a turmeric processing unit in the area, he added.

He also assured the farmers that the district administration will try to obtain international recognition (such as Geographical Identification) for turmeric produced in the district.