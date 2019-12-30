Ersama: A recognised tourist spot, Siali beach, coming under this block in Jagatsinghpur district, is witnessing hundreds of visitors and tourists visiting the site every day.

But tourists allege they cannot enjoy their time here with the beach being dotted with carcasses of turtles these days and a kind of stench coming from them.

Launches and trawlers are causing harm to these marine species, resulting in their deaths.

It is when they are washed ashore they become the feast of dogs and birds.

As of now the scene of stray dogs and crows feasting on the carcasses of these creatures has become a common one. What has added to the woe is that the administration is hardly taking any steps to get the beach cleaned.

Tourists visiting the spot alleged they could not stay for more hours due to the carcasses lying on the beach and the foul smell.

Local residents and tourists urged the administration to take immediate steps to get the beach cleaned.

BDO, Kailash Chandra Behera, said he was aware of the situation and would soon take steps in this regard.

Earlier there used to be a lush casuarinas jungle on one side and the sea on the other side of Siali beach. Picnickers used to enjoy a lot being here.

Now, there are hardly any casuarinas as the marauding sea caused damage to them, while the timber mafia which felled these trees did the rest. Though casuarina saplings have been planted they have not grown up to that high to provide shade to picnickers.

PNN