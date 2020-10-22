Mumbai: Popular TV actress Kavita Kaushik has launched a complaint against a man identified as Shankar. Kavita Kaushik has alleged that the man is sending her ‘filthy’ images of his private parts. Kavita has shared the Instagram profile of the man on the micro-blogging site Twitter while lodging the complaint. She has tagged Mumbai Police’s Cyber cell department, Aditya Thackeray and the National Commission for Women (NCW).

“I hope it won’t be difficult to arrest this man’ along with screenshots of the photos he had sent and his handle. In her next tweet, she highlighted the hypocrisy of society and asked, ‘Saara zor aurton pe hi chalta hai kya?” she wrote

This man named 'shankar' is confidentally sending pics of his privates to celebs during this holy time, imagine what a threat he must be to less privileged girls, how is no one offended n bothers to find where he lives and yell slogans!?Saara zor aurton pe hi chalta hai kya? https://t.co/sQW81Rdv3T pic.twitter.com/slcLBNuDcW — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) October 21, 2020

Kavita has worked in many popular TV serials, but it was her portrayal of ‘Chandramukhi Chautala’ in the serial FIR‘ that brought her fame. In the serial, she played the role of a policewoman.

Kavita is currently in discussions to be a part of the 14th season of TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. Some media reports suggest that Kavita is going to enter the house as a wild card contestant. However, no disclosure has been made by the show’s makers yet.

The Mumbai Police has promise quick and swift action against the man who has been disturbing Kavita.