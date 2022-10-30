San Francisco: Former US President Donald Trump has hailed Elon Musk for acquiring Twitter for $44 billion, saying the micro-blogging platform is now in “sane hands”.

He, however, did not reveal on his own social media platform called ‘Truth Social’ that he wishes to make a comeback on the platform which banned him after the Capitol Hill riots in January 2021.

“I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country,” Trump said in a post.

In an interview with Fox News Digital on Friday, he said: “I like Elon and I wish him a lot of luck. I hope he does well with it.”

However, the 76-year-old real estate magnate added that “I don’t think Twitter can be successful without me”.

The ‘Chief Twit’ Musk has said that he will reinstate Trump’s account on Twitter and has announced forming a content moderation council for such decisions.

Trump has over four million users on Truth Social, which he founded in October last year.

Truth Social resurfaced on Google Play Store earlier this month after the tech giant banned it in August over failing to meet its policies.

The platform agreed to enforce the content moderation measures on users.

It is now available to more than 44 per cent of smartphone users in the US who are on Android.

Musk called the Truth Social app as a “Trumpet” of “right-wing echo chamber”.

The Tesla CEO said that he bought Twitter in order to avoid the site becoming a counterpart to Truth Social.

