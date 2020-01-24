New Delhi: Twitterati Friday heaped praise on Virat Kohli-led Team India after the Men in Blue, powered by Shreyas Iyer”s whirlwind 58-run knock, successfully chased down New Zealand”s total of 203 runs with six balls to spare in the first T20I in Auckland.

Earlier, New Zealand started their innings fluently, but the Indian bowlers – led by Jasprit Bumrah (1/31) – came back strongly to restrict the Kiwis to 203/5 in 20 overs.

After their thumping win against New Zealand in first T20, former cricketers as well as Tweeple showered love on Team India.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman wrote: “Fantastic win for India to start the New Zealand tour. A record 4th time that India have chased 200+ in T20I. Good all round batting effort with Rahul, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer playing beauties. And under the circumstances, some really tight bowling from Bumrah and Chahal #NZvIND.”

“So 200 was the par score after all on this small ground. Well done team India for making the chase look so easy…” wrote former Team India bowler Irfan Pathan.

A Twitter user, praising Shreyas, wrote: “In 24 minutes, Shreyas Iyer showed us all why is he one of the best cricketing talents to come out of Indian shores. He is going to be big in the next decade.”

Another wrote: “Well played India and great innings by KL Rahul and Shreyas and Kohli. congratulations to you guys.”

A post read: “WOW! What a way to finish things off. India chase down 204 with an over to spare. Take a bow @ShreyasIyer15 #NZvIND.”

A Tweeple remarked: “First win in NZ series… remind it #Kiwis , we’re the dominant.”