Bhubaneswar: In a major haul, Commissionerate Police Monday arrested the looter who was allegedly connected to the loot bid at Bank of India (BOI) branch in Mancheswar.

Notably, the miscreant had barged into the public sector bank September 28 and looted nearly Rs 10 lakh at gunpoint.

Police also seized Rs 5 lakh from his possession.

After arresting the accused, the investigating team is interrogating and trying to find out whether their team has a link with the Infocity Indian Overseas Bank loot incident.

It is necessary to mention here that, in the month of September back to back bank robbery cases surfaced in a clear indication of the deteriorating law and order situation in the capital city. In the first incident i.e. September 7, one bike-borne man had looted Rs 2.80 lakhs from an Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) branch at gunpoint at Kalarahanga under Infocity police limits in Bhubaneswar.

In the second incident, in broad daylight of September 28 an armed miscreant had decamped with Rs 10 lakh cash at gunpoint from Bank of India’s (BOI) Barimunda branch in Mancheswar area of Bhubaneswar.

