Sambalpur: At least two suspected cattle smugglers were injured in an encounter with police in Odisha’s Sambalpur Tuesday morning, officials said.

The duo, who suffered bullet injuries, have been admitted to VIMSAR in Burla. They hail from Howrah district in West Bengal, a police statement said.

The incident took place when police intercepted a Bengal-bound truck carrying cattle, while the two accused were escorting the vehicle in a car.

“When the police intercepted the truck, the smugglers opened fire on the personnel. They fired in retaliation, injuring the two of them,” the statement said.

