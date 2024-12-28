Bhawanipatna: The driver and helper of a coal-laden truck were charred to death in Odisha’s Kalahandi district Saturday morning, after colliding with a stationary truck, police said.

The accident took place near Pastikudi on National Highway-26 when the speeding truck rammed into another filled with rice, which was parked on the roadside, they said.

Both the trucks caught fire after the collision, leading to the death of the two, a police officer said. The deceased are yet to be identified.

The driver of the rice-filled truck fled the spot, he said.

Firefighters from Bhawanipatna rushed to the spot and doused the blaze, the officer added.

PTI