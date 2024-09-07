Daspalla: Two persons were killed while another sustained critical injuries in a road mishap at Dihagaon Chhaka under this police limits in Nayagarh district Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Shukra Baju and Sudarshan Pradhan, both residents of Dihagaon village, while the critically injured bike rider was identified as Dibyajyoti Panda from Mukhakhanda.

Police said Dibyajyoti was returning to Mukhakhanda from Daspalla after purchasing clothes for Ganesh Puja when the accident occurred near the Dihagaon market. The rider first ran the bike into Shukra Baju when he was crossing the road to relieve himself. He then hit Sudarshan who was standing near a shop.

Locals rescued all the injured, including the bike rider, and rushed them to Daspalla Community Health Centre where the doctor declared Sudarshan dead on arrival.

The other two were referred to Nayagarh District Headquarters Hospital where a doctor pronounced Shukra dead.

Dibyajyoti was later shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar for further treatment as his condition deteriorated. He is recuperating at present.

Preliminary investigation by the Daspalla police suggests that reckless driving and over speeding had resulted in the accident.

PNN