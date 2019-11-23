Daringbadi: Two motorcycles collided head-on at Kadamba square under Brahmanigaon police limits of Kandhamal district Saturday killing both riders and injuring another two riding pillion.

The deceased have been identified as Paul Sabar of Rajnagar village under Kumbharigaon panchayat in Brahmanigaon police station and 20 years old college student Arjun Mantri of Danigaon village under Mohana block of Gajapati district.

The injured ones are Narendra Nayak, a college student from Danigaon and Seemanchal Nayak of Gobarkuti village.

Local residents rushed the injured men first to Brahmanigaon primary health centre (PHC) from where they were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur as their condition deteriorated.

According to a source, Arjun and his classmate Narendra were returning to Danigaon from the college on a motorcycle. While Arjun was riding the motorcycle, Narendra was riding pillion. Paul and his friend Seemanchal were on another motorcycle returning to their village from the opposite direction. At Kadamba square of Kadamba ghat — on the border of Gajapati and Kandhamal districts — their motorcycles had a head-on collision.

Brahamanigaon police seized the motorcycles and sent the bodies for postmortem. A probe has been initiated after registering a case (No-98/19), investigating officer Sangram Jena informed.