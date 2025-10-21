Bhubaneswar: At least two persons died and several sustained burn injuries during Kali Puja and Diwali celebrations across Odisha, police said Tuesday.

Two devotees, a man and a woman, allegedly died of electrocution after coming into contact with a live wire near Maa Dakhina Kali temple in Biragovindpur village under Satyabadi block of Puri district Monday night.

The duo were taken to Sakhigopal Community Health Centre, where they were declared dead on arrival, officials said.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination, while efforts to identify the deceased are ongoing.

In another incident, two youths were injured in a firecracker explosion in Cuttack city. They were identified as Ramachandra Padhi (21) and Sampad Parida (30).

According to police, the duo, carrying firecrackers, were moving on a scooter. Suddenly, fireworks from nearby celebrations accidentally fell on the scooter, igniting the firecrackers stored in the vehicle and triggering an explosion near Aparnanagr under Chauliaganj police station.

Both victims sustained 30 to 40 per cent burn injuries and were taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment, they said.

In another incident, three houses were gutted in a fire that took place due to firecrackers at Ambagadia village in Keonjhar district.

In Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, more than 70 people who sustained burn injuries during the celebrations were admitted to medical facilities, officials added.