New Delhi: Officials of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) came under scrutiny for umpteenth time Wednesday after two ‘accredited’ individuals were nabbed by the Delhi Police for illegally entering Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match May 2, breaching bio-bubble for the ‘purpose of betting’.

The Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) of the BCCI as well as the DDCA are investigating as to how the individuals managed to get accreditation to enter the premises.

During the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), a Delhi Police sub-inspector spotted Krishan Garg and Manish Kansal, and after not getting satisfactory answers to their questions lodged an FIR against the two individuals.

“The two individuals were carrying accreditation from the BCCI. But it emerged that these two individuals were not related to any cricketing activity and were indulged in pitch-siding i.e. relaying ball-to-ball information from the match to the outsiders,” said an official.

“This is nothing new and it has happened before too. It was possible for them to get noticed since there was no crowd and a limited number of officials. In the earlier editions too, they (pitch-siders) have been mixed with the crowd,” added the official.

DDCA administrator Neeraj Sharma told IANS: “The matter is being investigated and we are finding out how they managed to get the accreditation.”

While the BCCI/IPL approves names/people to be accredited for IPL matches, the accreditation cards are printed locally. And, it goes without saying that without the connivance of people in the local association anyone can get accreditation.

Also, a bar code is printed on the accreditation cards. To enter the stadium, the accreditation card has to be inserted at the turnstiles and the bar code on the card has to match the pre-fed code in the turnstiles installed at the stadium, and only then the tursntiles show green light.

Turnstiles at the Arun Jaitley Stadium were installed several years ago. How is it possible that both individuals entered the stadium with illegal cards, especially when there were no spectators at the stadium?

A source said that the BCCI ACU wants to get to the bottom of the matter and find out how the two managed to get accreditation.

The FIR by Delhi Police stated that the two individuals were apprehended at the VIP Lounge gallery as the cops found them without their masks on their faces.

“During the SRH vs RR match on May 2, at around 7.30 when SI (sub-inspector) and accompanying staff were going from Gate No. 8 to VIP Lounge, they spotted two young men at the VIP Lounge gallery with their masks hanging on their necks [and not on their faces]. Suspecting something fishy, SI asked them to put their masks on and started questioning them about their presence,” the FIR, a copy of which is with IANS, stated.

“None of the young men said could give a reasonable explanation (sic). One of the boys Krishan Garg said that he has a valid accreditation card. The SI asked him to show it and he showed him. There was ‘JR. ASSISTANT & COMP. SDMC HEALTH & S. No. 0204’ written on it. The SI asked him to show his SDMC card. Instead, the two boys started to run away. They were, however, caught,” it said.

The FIR said that the police tried to verify the accreditation card of both the boys but could not.

“Upon detailed questioning the two admitted that they didn’t belong to any department but had acquired the accreditation cards through illegal means for the purpose of betting,” said the FIR.

The two individuals have been booked for cheating and breaching Covid-19 norms under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 188, 269, 120B, 34 of Indian Penal Code and 3 Epidemic Act / 51B Disaster Management Act.

IANS