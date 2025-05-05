Bhubaneswar: The crime branch of Odisha Police has arrested two persons from West Bengal for their alleged involvement in a Rs 6-crore cyber fraud, officials said Monday.

One of the accused was arrested May 1 from Siliguri, while another was held in Kolkata May 4, they said.

The accused called themselves trade analysts and duped around Rs 6 crore from the complainant, the officials said.

The complainant deposited the amount in 22 different bank accounts during a period of three-and-a-half months.

