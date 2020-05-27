Berhampur: Two home guards attached to Polasara police station in Ganjam district have tested positive for deadly novel coronavirus, a senior police official said Wednesday.

According to Ganjam police superintendent, the home guards are undergoing treatment at Parala Maharaja COVID Hospital and Sitalapali based TATA COVID Hospital respectively.

“Two home guards as our frontline worriers of Polasara PS who wr engaged in duty at Jagannathpur railway station & TMCs r detected COVID19 positive & they hv bn undergoing treatment in Parala Maharaja COVID Hospital & TATA COVID Hospital, Sitalapali. Wishing them for quick recovery,” tweeted Ganjam SP from his official Twitter handle.

It may be mentioned here that a policeman working for Commissionerate Police- Bhubaneswar had tested positive for COVID-19 May 19.

PNN