Berhampur: Two persons were arrested Wednesday in connection with separate incidents of rape under Bada Bazaar police limits in this city. The accused have been identified as Suryanarayan Satapathy, 50, and retired teacher Ulla Sahu, 75, IIC Prashant Bhupati informed. Two separate cases have been registered in this connection and medical examination was conducted on both the accused and the victims.

Police recorded the statement of the two victims under Section-164 of IPC and produced the two accused in court, he said. They have been remanded to police custody

According to police, Suryanarayan was arrested for raping his sister-in-law. It has been alleged that he did so on repeated occasions as his sister-in-law also stayed in the same residence with him.

Ulla on the other hand, has been accused of raping a widow and her two daughters in his neighbourhood for several years on the pretext of providing them help and rehabilitating them in his house despite their unwillingness. He had also promised the daughters that he would get them proper jobs. The retired teacher’s crime came to light after the victims lodged complaints with the police.