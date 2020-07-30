New Delhi: Amid trying times, India has managed to put a brave front against the Covid-19 pandemic and persisting to battle the pandemic with grit, perseverance and determination, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said during the launch of Compendium on ‘CSIR Technologies for Covid-19 Mitigation’ Friday.

Dr Vardhan appreciated the rapid technological advancements and leaps in innovations made by India in its battle against Covid-19 and lauded the decicated hard work put in by the country’s top scientists, experts and frontline workers.

“India is not behind. We have fought the pandemic in full force. Two Indian companies have reached the clinical trial phase for Covid-19 vaccine. It is a matter of pride,” the minister said.

He took note of the two Indian companies that have reached a significant milestone in terms of reaching the clinical trial phase and lauded their efforts by calling it a crucial phase in India’s COVID fight.

PNN/Agencies