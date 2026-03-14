Bhubaneswar: The proposed industrial parks at Kuspangi and Bali villages under Athagarh tehsil in Cuttack district have strong potential to attract new industries and generate employment opportunities for local youth.

Chairperson of Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco) Usha Padhee Friday visited the villages to review and finalise plans for the development of the proposed industrial parks in the region. Padhee, accompanied by Cuttack Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde and senior Idco officials, inspected the identified land parcels earmarked for the projects. During the visit, the team assessed several key aspects, including land availability, connectivity, and the provision of essential infrastructure such as power supply, water resources, and road access required for the development of the industrial parks.

Officials emphasised that establishing well-planned industrial parks is central to the state government’s strategy to promote investment, strengthen the industrial ecosystem, and ensure balanced regional development. The Idco chairperson also highlighted the need for close coordination between the corporation and the district administration to expedite planning and ensure the timely development of the projects.