Nuapada: Two men were killed late Friday night after a truck collided with their motorcycle head-on near Daldali village square on National Highway 353 under Lakhna police limits in Nuapada district.

The deceased were identified as Khyamasagar Dharua, 33, and Purendra Dharua, 45, both residents of Diamunda village in Kurumapuri panchayat.

Earlier that day, Khyamasagar’s wife, Brunda Dharua, was taken to the Taraboda Primary Health Centre in labour. At around 4:30 pm, she gave birth to a baby boy.

As both mother and child were stable, they were discharged with medication around 10 pm.

While Brunda and the newborn returned home in an ambulance, Khyamasagar and Purendra followed on a motorcycle.

A truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into them near Daldali Square, throwing both riders onto the road.

They were rushed to the Nuapada District Headquarters Hospital by locals and police, where doctors declared them dead.

Lakhna police sent the bodies for post-mortem and launched an investigation. The speeding truck fled the scene.

Saturday, family members, villagers and social workers staged a protest outside the hospital demanding compensation. Financial aid of Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 was given to each of the families.

