Kesinga: Two persons lost their lives while another sustained injuries late Saturday night after the motorcycle they were riding rammed with a truck near Reliance Petrol Pump under Kesinga block in Kalahandi district.

The police submitted the bodies to the bereaved family Sunday after the postmortem.

The two deceased have been identified as Denga Bhuai and Kata Majhi. The injured person is identified as Ram Bhuai.

The injured has been sent to Community Health Centre for treatment.

According to a source, the three persons were going to Laitara grampanchyat for some work. They were riding the two-wheeler without helmets.

Meanwhile a truck which was travelling at a very high speed, hit the motorcycle from behind. Out of the three persons, two died on the spot and the third sustained grievous injuries on his head.

The driver of the truck escaped from the spot, leaving his truck on the road. The owner of the truck is from Kesinga block. Further probe into the matter is underway.

