Baripada: Two more newly trained sniffer dogs were deployed Sunday in the Similipal National Park to strengthen wildlife protection efforts. The Forest Department has inducted these canines to the special units to aid in tracking poachers and seizing illegal hunting equipment, according to Similipal South Division Deputy Director Samrat Gouda.

The sniffer dogs, named Nanta (male) and Annika (female), recently completed their advanced training in Secunderabad, and have now joined the park’s security operations. With this, the total number of sniffer dogs deployed in Similipal over the last three years has reached seven.

These dogs are part of a broader strategy to increase surveillance and law enforcement in sensitive and remote regions of the sanctuary, which has been under growing threat from poaching activities. The Forest Department has expressed confidence that their deployment will reinforce Similipal’s anti-poaching operations. Since Similipal was declared a national park, the government has implemented strict protection measures.

Regular patrolling has been intensified, particularly in areas known to be hotspots for poaching. Similipal is a matter of pride for both Mayurbhanj district and the state, as it is home to rare black tigers and elephants. Its ecological significance has earned it global recognition. The National Tiger Conservation Authority has acknowledged Similipal as an ideal site for tiger population recovery.

Consequently, tourism in the area has seen an increase, prompting more comprehensive security arrangements. To safeguard the park from poachers, timber smugglers, and fire hazards, the number of sniffer dogs continues to grow. These dogs play a crucial role during forest raids by helping forest officials swiftly locate suspects. In 2021, two German Shepherds — Drona (male) and Maya (female) — were deployed in Similipal. Following their successful integration, three more dogs were added in 2024: Leo (male) – a Belgian Shepherd; Khairi (female) – also a Belgian Shepherd; and Honey (female) – a German Shepherd. Encouraged by the effectiveness of these units, the Forest department added Nanta and Annika Sunday.

Both belong to the Belgian Malinois breed, known for their sharp tracking abilities and training in detecting wildlife contraband. These dogs can identify poachers by following scent trails and tracking the smell of hunting gear. Annika, in particular, has received specialised training in locating animal carcasses. The dogs are trained independently and later supervised by guide handlers. Their heightened sense of smell enables them to track human scent trails, locate dead wildlife, and uncover hidden hunting equipment.

However, officials noted that scent detection becomes especially difficult during the monsoon due to heavy rains. In the park’s most inaccessible areas, patrolling is possible only on elephants. Conservationists believe that effective collaboration between Forest officials and sniffer dog squads can significantly reduce poaching. The Central and state governments have given high priority to the protection of the tiger reserves in both the northern and southern divisions of Similipal. A year-round “Poacher-Free Similipal Operation” remains in effect. Various protective measures — including watchtowers, an independent tiger protection force, deployment of retired army personnel, field staff, security assistants, dog squads, police officers, and a task force of Forest personnel — continue to ensure the sanctuary remains safe and secure.

