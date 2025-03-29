New Delhi: Intensifying its efforts for aiding relief and rescue work in earthquake-hit Myanmar under ‘Operation Brahma’, India has dispatched two naval ships to the neighbouring country while a field hospital is slated to be airlifted later Saturday, the MEA said.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a briefing that two more Indian naval ships would follow under this humanitarian assistance operation.

Besides the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) being sent via aircraft, a field hospital with 118 members from Agra is expected to leave later Saturday, he said.

Personnel of the federal disaster contingency force are being deployed under Operation Brahma, with quake rescue equipment such as strong concrete cutters, drill machines, hammers, plasma cutting machines etc to provide succour to the neighbouring country.

Commandant PK Tiwary of the 8th NDRF battalion based in Ghaziabad near Delhi is leading the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team.

NDRF Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Mohsen Shahedi told reporters during a press conference organised by the external affairs ministry that the next 24-48 hours were “very crucial” for the force to get “gainfully engaged” and for their “active involvement” on the ground.

