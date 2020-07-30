Bhadrak/Kendrapara: After the results of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) results were declared Wednesday, two students from Bhadrak and Kendrapara district died by suicide after allegedly receiving false news of their failure in the examinations.

The two deceased have been identified as Ranismita from Hatapokhari Sahi under Basudebpur police limits in Bhadrak district while the other girl is the daughter of Arjun Sahoo of Balipadar village under Pattamundai Municipality in Kendrapara district.

When the result of Class-X examination was announced Wednesday morning, a friend of Ranismita called her and said that she had failed in her attempt.

Also Read: New Twist in Aditya Dash Death Case: DGP orders State Crime Branch to take charge of probe

Without checking for the authentic result on the official website, she consumed poison out of embarrassment.

Knowing about the incident, her family members immediately took her to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital where she breathed her last while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, her family members later found out that she had passed the exam with good marks and the information provided by her friend was incorrect.

On being informed, Bhadrak police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.

A similar incident was reported from Kendrapara district where a Class-X student hanged herself in her home after a friend told her that she had failed in the examinations this year.

Arjun Sahu, father of the deceased said, “A friend told that she failed to secure passing marks in the examination. Depressed over the news, she decided to hang herself inside her room.”

“However, the school authorities later informed that she had cleared the examination,” added Sahu.

PNN