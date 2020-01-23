New Delhi: Gangadhar Hembram and Japani Majhi belonging to Santhal community will witness the Republic Day parade Saturday and beating the retreat ceremony here.

Gangadhar belongs to Khunta block and Japani belongs Betanoti block of Mayurbhanj district. Gangadhar, a school headmaster, actively participates in social activities. Japani is a housewife and she also takes part in social activities.

The duo will witness the Republic Day function from the VIP seating area as part of the initiatives by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. They will stay in Delhi for 10 days and meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They will also visit different places in Delhi during their stay.

The Ministry has called over 50 tribal people from across the country to witness the parade and beating the retreat ceremony here.