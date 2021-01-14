Bhubaneswar: Considering the increased demand of passengers, East Coast Railway (ECoR) Thursday said that two special trains will ply between Puri in Odisha and Jodhpur and Ajmer towns of Rajasthan starting next week.

According to the time schedule fixed by ECoR, Puri-Jodhpur-Puri Special (02093/02094) train will leave Puri every Wednesday at 4.05 pm with effect from January 20, the departure timing of the train from Jodhpur will be 2.15 pm every Saturday with effect from January 23.

The two special trains will have stoppages at stations at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Talcher Road, Angul, Rairakhol, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda Road in ECoR jurisdiction and at important stations in the route including Raigarh, Bilaspur, Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Gondia, Nagpur, Itarshi, Habibganj, Bhopal, Ujjain, Jaipur between Puri and Jodhpur from both the directions.

Meanwhile, Puri-Ajmer-Puri Special (02037/02038) train from Puri will leave every Monday and Thursday at 11.05 pm with effect from January 21 and from Ajmer every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.50 pm with effect from January 26 till further advice.

The train will stop at stations such as Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal, Angul, Rairakhol, Sambalpur, Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titilagarh, Kantabanji, Khariar Road, Mahasamund in ECoR jurisdiction and at important stations en route including Raipur, Durg, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Sabarmati and Abu Road.

PNN