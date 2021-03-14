Kesinga: Two labourers, including a minor one, suffered burn injuries after they accidentally came in contact with a 33 KV electric wire near Podakhamb village under Shirol gram panchayat in Kesinga block of Kalahandi district Sunday.

The critically injured labourers, identified as Jitu Majhi (14) and Dekula Majhi (55), are undergoing treatment at Bhawanipatna district headquarters hospital. They were engaged at a bridge construction site.

After the incident, it came to fore that as many as eight minor labourers are engaged in the bridge construction work.

According to a source, the works department is constructing a bridge near Podakhamb village. A water tank was engaged Sunday for spraying water on the recently constructed part of the bridge.

In order to find out whether the tank had water or not, Jitu had climbed atop the tank with an iron rod. He put the iron rod into the tank and while taking it out, it touched a 33 KV electric wire stretched from Kesinga to an oil mill. He was thrown off the tank and fell on the ground unconscious. Another labourer Dekula standing near the tank also suffered the shock.

Both the critically burnt labourers were rescued and rushed to Kesinga community health centre (CHC) and later shifted to Bhawanipatna DHH as their condition deteriorated.

