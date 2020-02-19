Bhubaneswar: Odisha-based social entrepreneur Chidatmika Khatua has been conferred with Honorary Doctorate from Commonwealth Vocational University, Kingdom of Tonga, UAE, for her outstanding contribution to tribal development.

On the occasion, her book on tribal development “ADI RANI” (Queen of Queens) was also launched.

This is termed as the biggest recognition she has got world wide as founder of India’s 1st Tribal Queen Contest for her brain child project “ADI RANI” with a mission to transform the tribal talent with its originality. This apart, she has done research on various tribal communities, her drive is now to create a brainstorming Tribal India by Empowering tribal women and connect them globally.