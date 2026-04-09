London: Britain Thursday accused Russia of conducting covert attack submarine operations in and around its waters, which it said had been successfully repelled by its armed forces.

The Ministry of Defence claimed British aircraft and warships identified a Russian attack submarine entering international waters in the High North several weeks ago and tracked its activity around the clock.

The operation in the North Atlantic was said to have been part of a “Russian bluff”, while other specialist vessels conducted “nefarious activity” near critical underwater infrastructure.

“I am determined to protect the British people from paying the price for [Russian President] Putin’s aggression in their household bills,” said Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“That is why we will not shy away from taking action and exposing Russia’s destabilising activity that seeks to test our resolve.

“Our Armed Forces are among the best in the world, and the British public should be in no doubt that this government will do whatever it takes to defend our national and economic security, wherever in the world that is needed,” he said.

According to the ministry, service personnel quickly established that the submarine was deployed as a distraction and worked closely with allies, including Norway, “ to identify and monitor other Russian undersea naval units from the Main Directorate of Deep Sea Research (known as GUGI) conducting nefarious activity over critical undersea infrastructure elsewhere.

“While the eyes of many“ understandably “ were on the Middle East, our British Armed Forces were simultaneously responding to rising Russian threats north of the UK,” said Defence Secretary John Healey, who led a Downing Street press conference to reveal details of the operation.

“As we act to defend our interests and Allies in the Middle East, we are tackling increasing threats to NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) in the High North, maintaining strong support for Ukraine and protecting our UK homeland.

“To Putin, I say this: we see you, we see your activity over our underwater infrastructure. You should know that any attempt to damage it will not be tolerated and would have serious consequences,” he said.

The UK said its campaign of overt action was intended to ensure the Russian units knew that they were being monitored and were no longer covert as planned. Both the GUGI units and the Akula class submarine are said to have since “retreated home, having failed to complete their operation in secrecy”.

The target is believed to have been subsea fibre optic cables essential for all digital communications, with over 99 per cent of international data traffic, including voice calls and internet data“ underpinning global banking, trade, and communications.

The Royal Navy deployed a Type 23 frigate, HMS St Albans, RFA Tidespring and Merlin helicopters to track the attack submarine as it operated near British territorial waters, the ministry said.

Working alongside RAF P8 aircraft, the submarine was tracked 24/7 in an operation carried out with allies. As part of the operation, which saw British ships cover thousands of miles, the Royal Air Force (RAF) and Navy deployed sonobuoys to track the Russian vessels, officials said.

“While the Russian attack submarine has now headed back towards Russia, the UK has kept both naval vessels and aircraft ready to respond should Russian vessels return,” said the ministry.

GUGI has been described as Russia’s long-running military programme to develop capabilities to be deployed from specialist surface vessels and submarines, which are intended to survey underwater infrastructure during peacetime, but then damage or destroy infrastructure during a conflict.

The UK said it remains on alert and is stepping up its commitment to protect critical underwater infrastructure, including an additional 100 million pounds to support its P8 submarine hunting aircraft.