Puri: Puri Police Saturday detained a foreign tourist (UK national) who in an inebriated condition entered the Sri Jagannath temple and when caught by a servitor allegedly assaulted the servitor.

The servitor was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The foreign tourist was identified as Thomas Craig Sheldon from UK. Later in the evening after verifying his travel documents, the police released him.

According to sources, Saturday morning in response to a public complaint a police patrolling unit took the foreigner while he was creating a ruckus near Swargadwar beach.

The Police after verifying his passport released him. But later the foreigner allegedly came to Badadanda and managed to enter the Sri Jagannath temple.

He was taken to the Town police station for questioning and eyewitnesses said he was intoxicated or was insane.

The Simhadwar police are scanning the CCTV footage to ascertain how and when the foreigner entered the temple and through which gate to tighten the security further around the temple, it is learned.

UNI