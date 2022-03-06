Cuttack: With the last date for filing of nominations (March 7) getting closer and few days to go for the polls to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), BJP Sunday named actor-turned-politician Sritam Das as its candidate for the post of Mayor in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

However, the official announcement was made earlier in the day by Cuttack Mahanagar unit BJP president Lalatendu Badu.

It is pertinent to mention here that BJD Saturday announced Subash Singh as the party’s candidate for the post of Mayor to CMC.

The state unit of Congress has nominated vice-president of Odisha Pradesh Mahila Congress Giribala Behera as its candidate for CMC chairperson ahead of ULB polls in Odisha.

The filing of nominations for ULB polls in the state began Wednesday (i.e March 2) and the last date for filing nominations is March 7.

The State Election Commission (SEC)-Odisha earlier announced that the filing of nominations would be done between March 2 to March 7, scrutiny March 9, withdrawal of nominations up to March 14, voting March 24, counting of votes March 26, election of vice-chairperson April 7 and election of deputy mayor coming April 8, respectively.

More than 27 lakh voters will exercise their right to franchise at 3,030 booths under 1,731 wards in 106 ULBs including 47 Municipalities and 59 NACs. Likewise, nearly 14.26 lakh voters will cast their votes at 1,407 booths under 168 wards in the three Municipal Corporations – CMC of Cuttack, BMC of Bhubaneswar and BeMC of Berhampur.

