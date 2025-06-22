Bhubaneswar: Condemning the rising incidents of gangrape, violence against women, and the worsening law and order situation in Odisha, members of Utkal Mahila Samiti (UMS) held a protest march from Rajmahal Square to Master Canteen Square here Saturday.

Prominent leaders, including UMS state advisor Banalata Je na, president Pramodini Paikaray, vice-president Bhanumati Reddy and others joined the rally, holding placards and banners, demanding justice and security for women.

The outfit voiced deep concern over four gangrape incidents reported within just four days in Gopalpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Kendrapara.

“The law and order situation in the state is collapsing. Even the home districts of the President, Chief Minister, and Mines Minister have reported repeated gangrape cases, yet there is no effective security in tourist spots or vulnerable areas,” a UMS member alleged.

The outfit pointed out the silence of several BJP women leaders who were once vocal on women’s issues during previous governments but are now mute in the face of rising crimes.

Members of UMS highlighted unemployment and widespread alcohol abuse as key contributing factors behind increasing sexual violence.

UMS announced plans to intensify their movement across several districts, focusing on women’s safety and demanding financial aid and social security for gangrape survivors.

PNN