New Delhi: The 16th conference of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ended without a binding agreement on tackling drought, despite worsening global aridification trends threatening billions worldwide.

The 12-day talks, which concluded a day later than scheduled, saw nations defer consensus on a global drought response regime to COP17, planned for 2026 in Mongolia.

Developing nations, particularly African countries, sought a legally binding protocol for drought preparedness while developed nations pushed for a weaker “framework”, leading to the deadlock.

UNCCD Executive Secretary Ibrahim Thiaw said the session laid the groundwork for future discussions but acknowledged that parties need more time to agree on the best way forward.

A UNCCD statement said nations made “significant progress in laying the groundwork for a future global drought regime which they intend to complete at COP17 in Mongolia in 2026”.

A UN report released during the conference revealed that droughts, fuelled by human-driven environmental degradation, cost the global economy over USD 300 billion annually.

Another report released on December 9 said that 77 per cent of Earth’s land became drier over the past 30 years, with drylands expanding by 4.3 million sq km — an area larger than India.

Populations in these regions have doubled to 2.3 billion, posing severe challenges to livelihoods and food security.

This drying trend represents a permanent transformation, not temporary droughts, Thiaw warned.

