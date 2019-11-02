Mumbai: Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai actress Ameesha Patel who was recently in the news for a cheating and cheque bounce case has become the talk of the town again for her hot photos.

She often gets trolled for sharing her photographs on social media but remains unaffected by online trolls and never shies away from showing off her bold side.

Ameesha is quite active on social media and keeps teasing her fans with her sultry photoshoots.

Let’s take a look:

Patel made her acting debut in the 2000 blockbuster romantic thriller film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai.

She rose to prominence by featuring in top grossing productions like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), which became one of the biggest hits in the history of Hindi cinema, earning her a Filmfare Special Performance Award, Humraaz and Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai.

She received critical recognition for her performance in Ankahee (2006). Subsequently, she featured in box-office hits Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. and Bhool Bhulaiyaa which proved to be her first commercial success in five years. In 2013, she made an extended special appearance in Race 2.

Recently, she entered the reality show Bigg Boss 13 with a twist. She was seen as the maalkin of the house for the first week to give interesting tasks to the housemates.