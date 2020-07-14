Kantapada: A scene of prey becoming predator left several jaws dropped at Olatpur under Kantapada block in Cuttack district Monday. What they saw was nothing short of unbelievable as a centipede gobbled up a six-inch-long snake. The snake was identified as a common krait breed of snake.

Monday morning, a passerby first spotted a fierce duel between a centipede and a snake on the boundary wall of the Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR).

Seeing the thrilling fight, he stayed put there. Within a minute, a good number of people gathered to witness the fight for survival.

As the duel got closer to finish, the more anxious the onlookers got as to find out who would survive. They were eagerly waiting to see the end result of the fierce fight. There were some who even started wagering. Most of the onlookers put their money on the snake.

The fight continued for a long time. But the end of the fight left the onlookers dumb founded. The centipede, the clear underdog , came out as the winner as it was seen devouring the whole snake.

The predator-prey duel has since been the subject of great debate in the entire region here.

PNN