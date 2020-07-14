Lucknow: Getting hundred per cent marks in examinations is no mean feat but Divyanshi Jain of this city has done the impossible. Divyanshi Jain has scored 600 marks out of 600 in the CBSE class 12 examinations. The results of the CBSE class 12 exams were announced Monday.

Unbelievable feeling

“For me, it is unbelievable and the result is yet to sink in. I am delighted and surprised at the same time,” said Divyanshi. She is a student of Navyug Radiance Senior Secondary School here. She has scored full marks in English, Sanskrit, History, Geography, Insurance and Economics. Well six papers and all maxed – this girl will certainly go a long way in life.

Divyanshi appeared for the examination of all subjects except Geography, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was also among the toppers at her school too.

Support from parents and teachers

Divyanshi’s father is a businessman while her mother is a homemaker. “My teachers guided me throughout the year. Also I was able to follow a systematic routine due to my parents. Both these factors allowed me to concentrate on my studies and score good marks,” said Divyanshi on phone. “I also made it a point to focus on revision and mock tests that helped me to score better,” she added.

Healthy habits

Divyanshi also said she ensured that she had a good sleep and followed a healthy routine. These factors helped her possess an alert mind and she was able to grasp things quickly.

Celebrations however, have to wait for some time now. It will happen though in a muted manner due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Future plans

Divyanshi said she is fond of history and wants to pursue the subject in higher studies. “I want to study history further. I have applied for admissions in BA (H) History at Delhi University,” informed Divyanshi.

Her teacher, B Singh is amazed at Divyanshi’s feat. “I am amazed at Divyanshi’s achievement. We were confident that the she will top but the marks she got are beyond our expectations.”