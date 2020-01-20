Nayagarh: An undertrial prisoner lodged in Daspalla sub-jail in Nayagarh district died at a hospital Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Krushna Patra of Banigocha. Patra and his wife were arrested and lodged in the jail for the last two months after allegedly attacking one of their relatives.

Last night, Patra complained of chest pain following which jail authorities took him to the Daspalla government hospital. However, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment today.

Daspalla police reached the hospital and started investigation.

PNN