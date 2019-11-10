Everyone likes shopping. What if we told you that that there is a market in India which is not only unique in the country but also in the entire world?

Let us know why this market in Northeast India is so famous.

Manipur’s capital Imphal is a beautiful city filled with beautiful scenery. One of the most stand-out attractions of this place is the Khwairamband Bazar, where only women run the market.

It is widely considered to be Asia’s largest women-run market. The history of this market is very old. Women here sell vegetables, spices, fruits, fish, etc. to local food shops. Here a woman can walk equally with a man and can make the same bargain and living. The message is loud and clear; that you are walking in an equal society.

Ima Keithel is a Manipuri word. In Manipuri Ima means mother and Keithel means market. So it is known as the mother’s market. There are around 4000 strong shopkeepers who are all women. They represent the strong foothold of women in the Manipuri society. They stand as a glorying example of an equal society. Any woman irrespective of her background, religion or community can set up a store here.

It is very difficult to trace down its origin. The Gazetteer of Manipur 1786, shows that the markets were run by women in open air spaces, especially in the morning. But it was not easy. The Imas also had a bad time when in 1948-52, it was proposed that the existing shed should be demolished. It was done in accordance with some local business person who had vested interest in the market. But the women never gave up. And their legacy of courage stands as the thriving market today.

With the passage of time, today the shops are no more in the open shed as they have been shifted to three newly constructed government buildings.

So if you go to Manipur with the intention of traveling, then do not return without visiting this market.