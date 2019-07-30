Lucknow: Even as political parties battle over the accident in Rae Bareli involving the Unnao rape survivor, the condition of the girl remains ‘highly critical’.

The rape survivor was put on ventilator support after her health deteriorated further Monday morning. Her lawyer Mahendra Singh has been on ventilator ever since he was brought to the Trauma Centre Sunday evening, hours after the accident.

“The girl has sustained internal injuries besides fractures in her collar bone, ribs and right thigh. The lawyer has head injury besides 13 fractures in all. Both are on ventilator and their condition remains critical,” said trauma surgery head, Sandeep Tiwari.

The doctors refused to comment on the survival possibility of both the patients. Samir Misra, senior faculty member at the trauma surgery, said: “The girl is in shock. She has suffered multiple fractures in the femur bone, ribs and collar bone as well as injury in the chest.”

Hospital sources said one of the girl’s ribs had punctured her lungs and she was unable to breathe normally.

Her lawyer Mahendra Singh is on ventilator since Sunday, after both were brought to KGMU Trauma Centre with multiple injuries they had sustained in the truck-car collision Sunday afternoon. The lawyer has major head injuries and multiple fractures.

The rape survivor and her lawyer, both, needed blood transfusion, said the doctors. The state government has announced free treatment for both the injured persons. A relative of the survivor said: “I have paid Rs 14,000 for medicines and diagnostic tests since Sunday afternoon and have all bills as proof.”

KGMU sources said that the same would be reimbursed after the state government’s announcement. Doctors, however, said that the incessant stream of visitors, including politicians and media, were causing great inconvenience to the other patients.

Asked whether there was any proposal to shift the rape survivor and her lawyer to Delhi, the doctors said: “They are being given the best possible treatment under the circumstances. If the family wants to shift them elsewhere, it is their decision.”