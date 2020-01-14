Hatadihi: Irrigation facilities are the imperative tools to boost agriculture but a check dam built in Hatadihi block of Keonjhar has been lying defunct. Farmers in Padhiaripalli area face shortage of water to raise paddy and other crops, a report said.

The report pointed out that the minor irrigation department had built a check dam across Andhari creek at a cost of Rs 18.39 lakh. Surprisingly, the dam has been rendered useless for farming, lamented farmers.

They alleged the dam failed to retain water due to a technical glitch. The fault has not been rectified by the department.

Villagers said the money spent for the facility has gone down the drain. If the dam managed to retain water, domestic animals would have drunk from it while they (farmers) would be making use of its water for paddy farming and vegetable cultivation.

Locals said they used to lay an earthen bundh across the creek for commuting while water was available up to three-ft-high. Farmers used to irrigate their crops with pump sets.

After the check dam was laid, the situation has changed. Now, no water is available for domesticated animals and crops, they lamented.

Villagers demanded that the authorities concerned take stock of the dam and initiate appropriate measures to make it usable for farmers.

PNN