Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has traced and quarantined 569 state residents, who had attended the religious congregation at Nazamuddin in New Delhi last month along with over 250 foreigners, many of them suspected coronavirus carriers.

Besides the 569 state residents, 218 foreign nationals, who came to UP at different point of times on tourist visa, too have been traced and quarantined with their passports seized, Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi said Wednesday.

All the quarantined foreigners cannot be said to be linked to the Tablighi Jamaat meet in New Delhi, said Awasthi. He however, added that some of them, however, did participate in the Islamic discourse at Nizamuddin markaj. Cases are also being filed against those who facilitated the stay of the foreigners, informed Awasthi.

Various district magistrates and police chiefs of the districts have been directed to ensure proper quarantine of these persons along with adherence of the proper medical protocol, said Awasthi.

The action followed UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s direction to officials to identify participants of the Tablighi Jamaat meet ‘on a war footing’ and also initiate action against those who hid information about it.

A government spokesperson said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a firm stand on the issue and held meeting with senior police and intelligence officials late in the night Tuesday after which raids were carried out in different districts resulting in the identification of 569 people who attended the Tablighi jamaat and could be coronavirus carriers. Samples of all of them have been taken and they are being quarantined in their districts itself.

About the foreigners, Awasthi said those coming on tourist visas cannot take part in religious discourses or missionary activities. Action will be taken against them too if they are found having participated in the Tablighi jamaat at Nizamuddin markaj, but the first priority of the administration is to ensure their quarantine, Awasthi pointed. “We will act as per directions of Yogi (Sir) Adityanath,” he said.

Chief Minister Adityanath cut short his visit to various districts with maximum number of COVID-19 patients and returned to UP Tuesday night to hold an urgent meeting with senior officials.

