Chandigarh: With Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s indefinite hunger strike entering its 34th day Sunday, farmer leaders at Khanauri said they have been following the Gandhian way to continue their protest and it is up to the government to decide whether it wants to use force to evict their senior leader.

Their statement comes amid the Supreme Court’s strong criticism of the Punjab government for not shifting Dallewal to a hospital.

The farmers have been protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border to press the Centre for several demands, including a legal guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Recently, a high-level team of Punjab government officials met Dallewal requesting him to accept medical treatment even if he wishes to continue with his fast.

Dallewal has so far refused medical treatment.

On Sunday, Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar at the Khanauri border protest said, “We want to make it clear that the Centre, right from day one, has been trying to defame and suppress our agitation.”

A narrative is being built that farmers are stubborn, whereas it is the Centre that is adopting such an attitude by not paying any attention to the farmers’ demands, he said.

“We are continuing our agitation by adopting Gandhian principles. Our agitations have proven, that despite enduring so much due to the government’s oppression, we have continued to protest in a Gandhian manner,” he added.

“We are following these principles. Now, it is up to the government and constitutional bodies to decide whether they want to use force to evict Dallewal ji,” Kohar said.

He further said the farmers wanted to make it clear that whatever situation arises the responsibility will lie with the Centre and the constitutional bodies.

“We also want to appeal to the people of the country that the agitation seeking a guarantee for MSP has reached a decisive stage. We are on the threshold of victory… We must take a strong stand. Dallewal has put his life at stake,” he said.

Kohar said it was up to the people of the country to decide whether to stay at home or be present in large numbers at the Khanauri Morcha in support of Dallewal.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) (Non-political) leader Kaka Singh Kotra said the government can try to evict Dallewal from the current protest site and their unions are appealing to Punjabis to reach Khanauri in maximum numbers.

He also said Dallewal has made it clear that he is ready to sacrifice his life for the sake of farmers in this country.

Meanwhile, farmers on a warpath against the Centre, called for a “kisan mahapanchayat” at the Khanauri protest site January 4.

SKM (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have also called for a Punjab bandh on Monday and claimed their strike call has received strong support from transporters, employees, traders, and other sections of society including religious bodies.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said though there will be a complete bandh Monday, emergency services will remain operational. He added that the Centre is not prepared to listen to the demands of farmers.

“The bandh will be observed from 7am to 4pm. However, emergency services will remain operational. Besides, anyone traveling to the airport to catch a flight or anyone going to attend a job interview, or anyone having a marriage function… all these things have been kept out of our bandh call,” he said.

Meanwhile, a high-level team of Punjab government officials comprising Deputy Inspector General of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu and retired Additional DGP, Jaskaran Singh met Dallewal at Khanauri border site Sunday.

Later, farmer leaders said Dallewal has refused to take any medical aid.

Replying to a question, they said if the team comes up with any other proposal then they will see what it is.

On Saturday, while admonishing the Punjab government, the Supreme Court also suggested the possibility that Dallewal may not have been allowed to be taken to a hospital by other farmer leaders.

In response, Dallewal, in a video message on the same day , said, “I am sitting on a fast. Who gave this report to the Supreme Court, and who spread this misconception that I have been kept hostage? Where did such a thing come from?”

“Seven lakh farmers in this country have committed suicide due to debt. Saving farmers is necessary, therefore, I am sitting here. I am not under anyone’s pressure,” he added.

Dallewal had earlier said he would not break his fast until the government agreed to the farmers’ demands. The Supreme Court gave the Punjab government time until December 31 to persuade Dallewal to shift to a hospital, granting the state the liberty to seek logistical support from the Centre, if necessary.

In response the Punjab government said in the court that it is facing significant resistance from the protesting farmers, who have encircled Dallewal and are preventing him from being taken to a hospital.

The apex court also termed the conduct of some farmer leaders accompanying Dallewal as surprising and questionable.

The state government had formed a team of doctors to monitor Dallewal’s health round-the-clock.

Farmers, under the banner of SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

A “jatha” (group) of 101 farmers attempted to march to Delhi on foot three times between December 6 and 14 but were stopped by security personnel from Haryana.

In addition to a legal guarantee for MSP, the farmers demand include a debt waiver, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariffs, the withdrawal of police cases, and “justice” for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

