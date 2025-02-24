Bengaluru: UP Warriorz defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a historic Super Over clash, marking the first-ever such finish in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The thrilling encounter saw both teams locked in a nail-biting contest before UP Warriorz held their nerve to secure victory.

With this win, UP Warriorz added crucial points to their tally, while RCB suffered a heartbreaking loss despite a strong fight. The match showcased high-intensity cricket, keeping fans on the edge of their seats until the last ball.