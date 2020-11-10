Angul: Following the direction of the Odisha government, Angul Municipality authorities have started an aerial survey in the municipality area to provide houses to the slum dwellers as per Odisha Land Rights to Slum Dwellers Act-2017.

The municipality authorities have decided to provide all the facilities to the slum dwellers including pucca house, 24 hours drinking water, toilet, electricity and roads by 2021.

Sources said, there are a total of 13 slums in Angul town including Muslim Sahi, Rajkishorepada, Nakhara Sahi, Dolamandap Sahi, Jayananda Marg, Hakimpada Hapi, Radharamanpada, Soubhagyanagar, Bharat Nagar, Sweeper Colony, Harijana Sahi, Jabardasti Padia and a slum behind Women’s Autonomous College.

There are a total of 2,612 households in the above slums. From the total households, 365 households have already given the Land Right Certificates.

The survey was initiated as part of the recent move by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to provide entitlement and identity to the slum dwellers. The slums would be equipped with all urban amenities, including water supply, road, drains, sanitation, street lights, healthcare and livelihood under Odisha Liveable Habitat Mission.

The Municipality authorities have already provided drinking water to 306 households, toilet to 892 households, and electricity to 118 households. Besides, 268 streetlights and 1.902 km pucca road have already been made available to the slum dwellers.

The district administration will start building pucca houses and give land rights to the residents soon in the district, a source in the municipality said.

PNN