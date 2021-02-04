New Delhi/Washington: In its first comments on the farmers’ agitation, the Biden administration said Thursday it encourages differences to be resolved through dialogue. The Biden administration described peaceful protests a ‘hallmark’ of a ‘thriving democracy’. It prompted India to compare reactions to violence at the Red Fort with those seen after storming of the Capitol Hill.

The US also said it backed steps that can improve the efficiency of India’s markets and attract greater investment. It is a remark seen by New Delhi as an acknowledgement of steps being taken towards agricultural reforms.

Hours after the comments by the State Department in Washington and the US embassy in Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it has taken note of the remarks.

“India and the United States are both vibrant democracies with shared values. The incidents of violence and vandalism at the historic Red Fort 26 January have evoked similar sentiments and reactions in India as did the incidents January 6 on Capitol Hill. They are being addressed as per our respective local laws,” MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing. He said the temporary measures with regard to internet access in certain parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) were therefore understandably undertaken to prevent further violence.

The MEA spokesperson emphasised that it is important to see the comments by the US in the context in which they were made. “We have taken note of comments of the US State Department. It is important to see such comments in the context in which they were made and in their entirety,” said Srivastava. “As you can see, the US state department has acknowledged steps being taken by India towards agricultural reforms,” he added.

Srivastava also said any protests must be seen in the context of India’s democratic ethos and polity. The ongoing efforts of the Government and the concerned farmer groups are to resolve the impasse.

Earlier, the State Department in Washington and the US embassy in Delhi made nearly identical statements in response to media questions on the protests.

“We recognise that peaceful protests are a hallmark of any thriving democracy, and note that the Indian Supreme Court has stated the same. We encourage that any differences between the parties be resolved through dialogue,” a spokesperson of the US embassy in New Delhi said.

Multiple rounds of talks between the Government and the farmer unions have remained deadlocked. The protests at the Delhi borders for repeal of the three contentious agri laws that was enacted in September last began November 28.

“In general, the United States welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India’s markets and attract greater private sector investment,” the state department official said. He indicated that the new Biden administration is supportive of the Indian government’s move to reform the agricultural sector.