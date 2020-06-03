Bhubaneswar: Interacting with six IAS probationers here, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy advised them to use their experience on Covid-19 crisis management for innovative approaches in future.

Tripathy interacted with the budding IAS officers at Lok Seva Bhawan recently. “You all have got first-hand experience of an unprecedented crisis of very large size. Such a crisis is quite unusual during our time. Have a feel of the management of this crisis at ground zero level; and, use your experience for innovation for any such possible crisis in future,” he said.

“You all are lucky to have a chance to work in Odisha. Here, governance is strong and approach is ‘delivery oriented’. You have a wider scope for innovation in the state. You will get support and strength for any citizen centric transparent decisions,” the Chief Secretary further said.

The IAS probationers are: Anya Das, Manoj Mahajan, Gourav Isaleswar, Adity Goel, Sachin Pawar and Akshya Agrawal. They belong to Odisha, Maharashtra and Jahrkhand. During the discussion, the probationary officers shared their observations about recent corona crisis. They have been deputed to the districts like Ganjam, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Puri on Covid-19 works.