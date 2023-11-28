Bhubaneswar: Startup Odisha, an initiative of the state MSME department, is all set to host Utkal Fab Fest 2023 Tuesday. Utkal Fab Fest is a unique and pivotal symposium that aims to integrate Odisha into the coveted international fab lab network and develop a state-of-the-art regional world-class all-inclusive Fab City. It is a pioneering initiative for understanding the international standards and advancements in the global Fab community and introduction to the varied Fab needs of Odisha ecosystem stakeholders. Startup Odisha is providing Odisha-based artisans, startups, ecosystem partners, universities, R&D centres, COEs, and existing fab labs an excellent opportunity to gain invaluable access to essential knowledge on cutting-edge fabrication technologies and digital fabrication.

In pursuit of this vision, Startup Odisha has meticulously planned workshops to be conducted by the Fab Foundation and Fab City Foundation team. These workshops aim to sensitise the stakeholders by introducing them to the latest concepts, trends, and advancements in digital fabrication. Executive chairman of Startup Odisha Omkar Rai will kick off the proceedings with a keynote address.

Delegates from the international fab community will provide a comprehensive introduction to the Fab Foundation and Fab City Foundation. Workshops on ecosystem mapping and co-creation shall add a practical dimension to the theoretical discourse. Rai said, “Startup Odisha is looking forward to welcoming delegates from the Fab Foundation and Fab City Foundation. We are particularly excited about the collaborative efforts going ahead to pave the way for dynamic growth of startup ecosystem through transformative power of digital fabrication, integration with the global fab network combined with cutting-edge technologies.”