Bhubaneswar: Utkal University authorities Wednesday afternoon released the schedule of final semester examinations (6th semester) for undergraduate students of Arts, Science and Commerce streams which will commence from September 29 and conclude October 3 this year.

The Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) based multiple choice theory examinations will be of one hour duration for each paper.

“It is notified for information of all concerned that the students those who have enrolled in +3 Degree (CBCS) 1st Semester Examination 2017 (2017 Regular and 2016 Back Admission Batch) in Arts/ Science/ Commerce streams (Pass and Honours) are to appear at the 6th Semester (Regular and Back) University Examination 2020, commencing as per the following time schedule in conformity with the Regulations, Structure and syllabus,” read the official notification.

Examination schedule details are furnished below:

However, Practical Examinations for some subjects will be conducted in online mode, between September 22 and 26. The practicals will be conducted by internal faculties, the notification revealed.

PNN