Bhubaneswar: Tension ran high at the Utkal University campus after over 100 students of Plus III second year courses from several colleges and members of a students’ group affiliated to Utkal University organized an agitation demanding postponement of the third semester exams. They said that third semester examinations were scheduled ahead of time.

Irate students said that they had their second semester examinations in August 2019. As per existing rules there should be six months gap between each semester.

However, they informed that the university had already announced December 12 for practical and December 23 for theory examinations.

Expressing resentment over examination dates ahead of schedule and incomplete semester courses, students in large numbers, gathered at the university premises. They demanded a change of dates.

The students also met the examination controller Sharad Kumar Majhi of Utkal University who informed them that he will look into the issue. He said that he will hold meetings with other officials December 8 and try and see to it that the students’ interests are looked into. He also promised that the dates announced will be changed.

After assurance from the Majhi, the students withdrew their agitation.

