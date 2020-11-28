Bhubaneswar: The newly-appointed Vice-Chancellor of Utkal University, Prof Sabita Acharya Friday emphasised on digital infrastructure with an aim to take the premier institution to a new height.

Acharya said this on the occasion of 78th foundation day celebration of Utkal University here. The function was held in the newly-inaugurated Dharmapada Convocation hall on the varsity campus.

At her first official function, Acharya addressed the staff, students and resolved to take the university to new heights of excellence.

The VC said, “Let’s all take a pledge to continue working for the development of this magnificent institution.” She sought everyone’s cooperation and said expansion of digital infrastructure, better equipment for teaching and learning and cleanliness in the campus will remain her focal points.

Former VC Soumendra Mohan Patnaik graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour and released a souvenir ‘Utkal Abhidi’ that captured the achievements of the varsity.

“Utkal University is rising. By becoming the first woman Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Acharya broke the glass ceiling,” said Patnaik while congratulating the new VC.

Under her leadership Utkal will attain great heights with a great sense of responsibility towards the state, he added. The former VC also inaugurated a book ‘Utkal in Media’, an anthology of all media publications in the last three years on the occasion.

Chairman of PG Council Basant Kumar Mallik said, “Today is the day we should introspect about our goals, achievements and shortcomings and take an oath to make ourselves better and better in the coming days.” University Registrar Avaya Kumar Nayak presented a report on milestones achieved by the varsity last year. He talked about various MoUs signed with international universities through the international office, new courses offered at Chandikhol campus, short-term online courses started by HRDC and the infrastructure developed last year. Altogether 167 students have qualified UGC-NET.

“Covid posed a huge challenge before us, but we have tried our best to keep learning and research afloat. We had to rethink our teaching & learning methods due to the pandemic,” said the Registrar in his address.

The new VC felicitated the superannuated teachers and employees. Director of Student’s Welfare Sushanta K Badamali extended the vote of thanks. The function was attended by all teaching, non-teaching staff and students of the university.