Bhubaneswar: A man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested by the Odisha Police for allegedly duping a resident of Angul district through an online fraud, officials said Friday.

The accused, Md Adil, was arrested from Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

In his complaint, one Sukanta Kumar Pradhan alleged that he received an APK file named ‘RTO Challan’ from an unknown WhatsApp number, and after installing it, a total amount of Rs 7.20 lakh was fraudulently debited from his bank account.

He subsequently deleted the WhatsApp chat and the file and lodged a police complaint.

After analysing the money trail and SIM card details, a police team from Angul conducted a raid in the Prayagraj area and arrested the accused.

Adil was brought to Angul on transit remand. The police have seized a mobile phone, a debit card, and other documents from him.

