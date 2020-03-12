Mumbai: Gorgeous actress Vaani Kapoor is now gearing up for her next “Shamshera”. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor in a lead role.

The stunning diva, who will romance Ranbir for the first time, says she had a blessed 2019 with “War” becoming one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema.

“I had a blessed 2019 with War becoming one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema. I was fortunate enough to be a part of this film that created so many box office records and entertained the whole of India,” Vaani said.

She added that the film gave her an opportunity to shine.

“Even though I had a small but very meaningful role in the scheme of things. I’m glad people really appreciated how I played my character and I’m thankful for all the wishes and compliments,” Vaani added.

Vaani started off modeling and then shot to fame when she made her debut in Shuddh Desi Romance, a romantic comedy in 2013. Her role in the movie landed her an award for best female debut at the Filmfare awards.

She is most well known for her movie Befikre also starring Ranveer Singh.